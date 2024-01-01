rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778874
Magnifying glass and finger prints png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Magnifying glass and finger prints png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9778874

View CC0 License

Compatible with :

Magnifying glass and finger prints png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.

More