https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779300Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen led icon png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9779300View CC0 LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 600 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 750 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2000 x 4000 pxSVG | 1.2 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Green led icon png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More