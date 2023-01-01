rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779615
Vintage soap png packaging illustration by The Simonds Soap Co., transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage soap png packaging illustration by The Simonds Soap Co., transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth

More
Premium
ID : 
9779615

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Vintage soap png packaging illustration by The Simonds Soap Co., transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More