rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779902
Japanese lantern png, vintage illustration by Yoshihiko Ito, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese lantern png, vintage illustration by Yoshihiko Ito, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
9779902

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Japanese lantern png, vintage illustration by Yoshihiko Ito, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More