https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779904Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Japanese stone lantern, vintage lake border by Yoshihiko Ito, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9779904View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 3333 pxCompatible with :PNG Japanese stone lantern, vintage lake border by Yoshihiko Ito, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More