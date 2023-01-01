rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9780636
Mount Fuji border, vintage Japanese nature illustration psd by Lilian May Miller. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Mount Fuji border, vintage Japanese nature illustration psd by Lilian May Miller. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Premium
ID : 
9780636

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Mount Fuji border, vintage Japanese nature illustration psd by Lilian May Miller. Remixed by rawpixel.

More