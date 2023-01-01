https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9780843Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian women's png fashion, vintage illustration by George Clausen, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 9780843View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2034 x 2034 pxCompatible with :Victorian women's png fashion, vintage illustration by George Clausen, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More