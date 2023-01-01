Victorian women's fashion, vintage illustration psd by George Clausen. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium ID : 9780848 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2593 x 2075 px | 300 dpi | 51.27 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2593 x 2075 px | 300 dpi