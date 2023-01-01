https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781140Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman with png tennis racket by Spencer Frederick Gore, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePremiumID : 9781140View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxCompatible with :Woman with png tennis racket by Spencer Frederick Gore, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More