https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781292Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeople riding camels, vintage illustration psd by Ilmari Aalto. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9781292View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1703 x 1703 px | 300 dpi | 23.46 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1703 x 1703 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :People riding camels, vintage illustration psd by Ilmari Aalto. Remixed by rawpixel.More