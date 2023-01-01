https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781293Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage book stack illustration psd by Ilmari Aalto. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9781293View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1859 x 1487 px | 300 dpi | 24.38 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1859 x 1487 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage book stack illustration psd by Ilmari Aalto. Remixed by rawpixel.More