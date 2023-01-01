https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781295Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeople riding png camels, vintage illustration by Ilmari Aalto, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9781295View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1543 x 1543 pxCompatible with :People riding png camels, vintage illustration by Ilmari Aalto, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More