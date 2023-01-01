https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781622Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMan in bowler hat, vintage illustration psd by Gejza Schiller. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9781622View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2367 x 3550 px | 300 dpi | 61.03 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2367 x 3550 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Man in bowler hat, vintage illustration psd by Gejza Schiller. Remixed by rawpixel.More