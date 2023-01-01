rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781627
Woman with png baby stroller, vintage illustration by Gejza Schiller, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Woman with png baby stroller, vintage illustration by Gejza Schiller, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Web umenia

More
Premium
ID : 
9781627

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Woman with png baby stroller, vintage illustration by Gejza Schiller, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More