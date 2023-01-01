https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781901Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage pillar curtain, interior illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9781901View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2535 x 3802 px | 300 dpi | 71.78 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2535 x 3802 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage pillar curtain, interior illustration psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More