rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9781935
Silver Aureus coin, ancient Roman money psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Silver Aureus coin, ancient Roman money psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
9781935

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Silver Aureus coin, ancient Roman money psd. Remixed by rawpixel.

More