Vintage gold frame collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth More Premium ID : 9784840 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2117 x 2117 px | 300 dpi | 41.07 MB Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2117 x 2117 px | 300 dpi