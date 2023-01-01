rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789170
Lady and the Tiger, vintage illustration psd by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lady and the Tiger, vintage illustration psd by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Premium
ID : 
9789170

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Lady and the Tiger, vintage illustration psd by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.

More