Tiger, vintage animal illustration psd by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Smithsonian More Premium ID : 9789172 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1407 x 1971 px | 300 dpi | 24.43 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1407 x 1971 px | 300 dpi