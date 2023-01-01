https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789172Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTiger, vintage animal illustration psd by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9789172View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1407 x 1971 px | 300 dpi | 24.43 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1407 x 1971 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Tiger, vintage animal illustration psd by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.More