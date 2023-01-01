rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789173
Png lady and the Tiger, vintage illustration by Frederick Stuart Church on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Png lady and the Tiger, vintage illustration by Frederick Stuart Church on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Smithsonian

More
Premium
ID : 
9789173

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Png lady and the Tiger, vintage illustration by Frederick Stuart Church on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More