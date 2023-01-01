Victorian princess, vintage illustration psd by Carl Larsson. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst More Premium ID : 9794820 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1691 x 2537 px | 300 dpi | 36.47 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1691 x 2537 px | 300 dpi