https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9794997Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic vintage flower, botanical illustration psd by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9794997View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2600 x 3900 px | 300 dpi | 76.83 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2600 x 3900 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic vintage flower, botanical illustration psd by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.More