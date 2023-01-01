https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795218Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextWooden photo frame mockup, vintage design with New heaven Packet painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9795218View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3778 x 2519 px | 300 dpi | 203.75 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3778 x 2519 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wooden photo frame mockup, vintage design with New heaven Packet painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More