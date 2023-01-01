https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799018Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextGold picture frame mockup, vintage design with Tiger and a Lady painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9799018View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4097 x 4097 px | 300 dpi | 230.25 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4097 x 4097 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Gold picture frame mockup, vintage design with Tiger and a Lady painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More