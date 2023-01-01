https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799915Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextRound picture frame mockup, gold vintage design with Christine Løvmand's painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9799915View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3002 x 3002 px | 300 dpi | 118.85 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3002 x 3002 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Round picture frame mockup, gold vintage design with Christine Løvmand's painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More