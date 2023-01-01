rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799921
Round picture frame png, gold with Christine L&oslash;vmand's painting on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Round picture frame png, gold with Christine Løvmand's painting on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
9799921

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Round picture frame png, gold with Christine Løvmand's painting on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More