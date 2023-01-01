https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800422Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Flower garden, vintage border illustration by Winslow Homer, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9800422View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3893 x 2595 pxCompatible with :PNG Flower garden, vintage border illustration by Winslow Homer, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More