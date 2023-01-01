https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800432Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlower garden, vintage bungalow illustration psd by Winslow Homer. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9800432View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3893 x 2189 px | 300 dpi | 77.91 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1968 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3893 x 2189 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Flower garden, vintage bungalow illustration psd by Winslow Homer. Remixed by rawpixel.More