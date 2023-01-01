rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9800687
Gold vintage frame png element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gold vintage frame png element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Premium
ID : 
9800687

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2023 Rawpixel Ltd.

Gold vintage frame png element, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.

More