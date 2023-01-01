Gold picture frame mockup, vintage design with William de Leftwich Dodge's painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 9800695 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3377 x 3377 px | 300 dpi | 146.04 MB Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Instagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Facebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3377 x 3377 px | 300 dpi