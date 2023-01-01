https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802047Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA weary pilgrim, vintage man illustration psd by Mikulas Galanda. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9802047View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1608 x 2411 px | 300 dpi | 26.75 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1608 x 2411 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :A weary pilgrim, vintage man illustration psd by Mikulas Galanda. Remixed by rawpixel.More