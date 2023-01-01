https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802117Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage mountain landscape background, nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9802117View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 3728 x 2485 px | 300 dpi Banner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 3728 x 2485 px | 300 dpi | 53.05 MBFree DownloadVintage mountain landscape background, nature illustration by Friedrich Carl von Scheidlin. Remixed by rawpixel.More