https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9802739Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Spherical Scenograph of the Celestial and Terrestrial Northern Hemisphere illustration by Andreas Cellarius, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9802739View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3500 x 3500 pxCompatible with :Png Spherical Scenograph of the Celestial and Terrestrial Northern Hemisphere illustration by Andreas Cellarius, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More