https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803458Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Southern Stellar Hemisphere with Equally Proportioned Spheres, plate 29 from Harmonia Macrocosmica illustration psd by Andreas Cellarius. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9803458View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 114.62 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :The Southern Stellar Hemisphere with Equally Proportioned Spheres, plate 29 from Harmonia Macrocosmica illustration psd by Andreas Cellarius. Remixed by rawpixel.More