https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9803999Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold picture frame, vintage design with Forest near Lake Bagsværd by Niels Larsen Stevns painting. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9803999View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4500 x 3000 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4500 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 77.29 MBGold picture frame, vintage design with Forest near Lake Bagsværd by Niels Larsen Stevns painting. Remixed by rawpixel.More