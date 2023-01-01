https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804409Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOil paint textured desktop wallpaper, from Ludovít Pitthordt's artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9804409View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPresentation JPEG 2560 x 1439 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover JPEG 2560 x 1439 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner JPEG 2560 x 1439 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post JPEG 1920 x 1079 px | 300 dpiYoutube JPEG 2560 x 1439 px | 300 dpiHD JPEG 1920 x 1079 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2700 x 1518 px | 300 dpiPresentation TIFF 2560 x 1439 px | 300 dpiFacebook Cover TIFF 2560 x 1439 px | 300 dpiBlog Banner TIFF 2560 x 1439 px | 300 dpiTwitter Post TIFF 1920 x 1079 px | 300 dpiYoutube TIFF 2560 x 1439 px | 300 dpiHD TIFF 1920 x 1079 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2700 x 1518 px | 300 dpi | 23.49 MBOil paint textured desktop wallpaper, from Ludovít Pitthordt's artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.More