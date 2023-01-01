https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805687Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Oats field meadow landscape, vintage illustration by P. C. Skovgaard, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePremiumID : 9805687View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGA4 Landscape PNG 3508 x 2505 pxLandscape Card 7 x 5" PNG 2000 x 1428 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 3571 pxCompatible with :PNG Oats field meadow landscape, vintage illustration by P. C. Skovgaard, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More