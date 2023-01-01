https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9805833Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWomen's white png suit, skirt, vintage formal wear, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9805833View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3014 x 4520 pxCompatible with :Women's white png suit, skirt, vintage formal wear, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More