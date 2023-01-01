https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806599Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLittle girl png with nanny, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9806599View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 4748 x 3798 pxCompatible with :Little girl png with nanny, vintage illustration by Berthe Morisot, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More