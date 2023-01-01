https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9806776Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman washing hair, vintage illustration psd by Mikulas Galanda. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9806776View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3200 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 103.55 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3200 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Woman washing hair, vintage illustration psd by Mikulas Galanda. Remixed by rawpixel.More