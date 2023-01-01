https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807075Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen vintage landscape, nature illustration psd by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Web umeniaMorePremiumID : 9807075View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4190 x 3353 px | 300 dpi | 124.64 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4190 x 3353 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Green vintage landscape, nature illustration psd by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel.More