https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMidnight Ride png of Paul Revere, neighbourhood illustration by Grant Wood, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9807559View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 676 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 844 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 957 x 1700 pxCompatible with :Midnight Ride png of Paul Revere, neighbourhood illustration by Grant Wood, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More