https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807564Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract Sun png illustration by Arthur Dove, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumID : 9807564View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 4780 x 3824 pxCompatible with :Abstract Sun png illustration by Arthur Dove, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More