https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807565Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMidnight Ride of Paul Revere, neighbourhood illustration psd by Grant Wood. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9807565View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2637 x 1758 px | 300 dpi | 46.69 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2637 x 1758 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Midnight Ride of Paul Revere, neighbourhood illustration psd by Grant Wood. Remixed by rawpixel.More