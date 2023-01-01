https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808204Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage red Apples, still life psd by Helene Schjerfbeck. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Finnish National GalleryMorePremiumID : 9808204View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1982 x 1982 px | 300 dpi | 31.34 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1982 x 1982 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage red Apples, still life psd by Helene Schjerfbeck. Remixed by rawpixel.More