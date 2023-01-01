Sagittarius constellation, astrology animal illustration psd by Ignace Gaston Pardies. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons More Premium ID : 9809105 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3639 x 3639 px | 300 dpi | 111.59 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3639 x 3639 px | 300 dpi