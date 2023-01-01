Vintage woman in sunhat illustration psd by William Blake. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art More Premium ID : 9812141 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1293 x 2298 px | 300 dpi | 23.38 MB Small JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1293 x 2298 px | 300 dpi