Vintage water jug illustration psd by Zolo Palugyay. Remixed by rawpixel. Original public domain image from Web umenia More Premium ID : 9814059 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1308 x 1830 px | 300 dpi | 20.72 MB Small JPEG 858 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1308 x 1830 px | 300 dpi