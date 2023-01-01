Gold picture frame mockup, vintage design with Vilhelm Lundstrom psd. Remixed by rawpixel. View public domain image source here More Premium ID : 9814190 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4994 x 3330 px | 300 dpi | 295.44 MB Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4994 x 3330 px | 300 dpi