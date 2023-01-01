https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814244Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGold picture frame, vintage design with Tiger and a Lady paintingpsd. Remixed by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePremiumID : 9814244View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4994 x 3330 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4994 x 3330 px | 300 dpi | 95.2 MBGold picture frame, vintage design with Tiger and a Lady paintingpsd. Remixed by rawpixel.More